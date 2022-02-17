Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:04 PM

Florida Senate passes budget that wouldn’t punish schools

KTVZ

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Let the Florida budget negotiations begin. The Florida Senate unanimously passed a nearly $109 billion spending plan Thursday with virtually no debate the day after the House passed a $105 billion plan after two hours of contentious debate. The two sides now have until March 8 to agree on a budget to send to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis if they want to finish the annual 60-day session on time. One big difference between the spending proposals is that the House wants to divert $200 million from 12 school districts that imposed mask mandates despite an order by the governor not to. The Senate budget wouldn’t punish the districts.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content