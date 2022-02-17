Granholm announces $3M for net-zero carbon research at HBCUs

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has announced that $3 million in federal funding will be directed toward historically Black colleges and universities. She says it’ll go toward research that will further the Biden administration’s goals of carbon neutrality, and help strengthen a pipeline from those schools into energy-related jobs. Granholm made the announcement during a stop at South Carolina State University on Thursday. She said the money helps advance work toward an executive order to make the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050.