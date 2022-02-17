Gu talks about goal at Olympics and beyond: ‘Glad you asked’

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Another Olympic gold medal is hers for the taking. Eileen Gu has bigger goals than that. The 18-year-old freeskiing star spelled it all out during a candid Q&A after she breezed through her qualifying round on the halfpipe. She’s in the final and will try to add to the gold and silver medals she has already won at the Beijing Games. Winning gold will make her the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics. But she says she’s aware it won’t silence the critics who wonder why an American-born kid would choose to compete for China.