Indonesian cases hit record but less severe, fewer deaths

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began have crossed 5 million, the highest in Southeast Asia. But the related deaths and bed occupancy fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant remain lower than in the previous outbreak. Since Tuesday, daily COVID-19 cases have outpaced July’s record that had overwhelmed hospitals on the main island of Java. The Health Ministry reported 206 deaths compared to more than 2,000 a day at the peak of the surge last year. Indonesia’s health minister says cases and deaths are expected to increase but hospitals are unlikely to overflow again because omicron generally causes less severe symptoms. The government is equipping hospitals with more beds, and Jakarta continues to be the hardest hit city.