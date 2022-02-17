Israel shoots down alleged drone launched by Hezbollah

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has shot down an unmanned aircraft launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group into Israeli airspace. Thursday’s incident occurred just a day after Hezbollah’s chief boasted that his group had been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon. Israel says it monitored the drone “throughout the incident” and then downed it. Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006. Israel has long expressed concerns that Hezbollah could develop or obtain attack drones and guided missiles.