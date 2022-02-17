Jordan to lift COVID restrictions on international visitors
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan says it is easing coronavirus-related restrictions on foreign visitors entering the country. The Tourism Board said Thursday that visitors to Jordan no longer will be required to take a PCR test before entering the country. They also will not have to take a PCR test upon arrival at airports and other entry points. Visitors will still have to sign a pledge to get tested if they feel coronavirus symptoms and agree to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19. The changes go into effect on March 1. Jordan’s struggling economy relies heavily on international tourism. Countries around the world have been lifting coronavirus restrictions as the omicron outbreak recedes.
