Louisville mayoral candidate outraged by suspect’s release

PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville mayoral candidate has said that he and his team are “traumatized” by the news that the man charged with drawing a gun and firing at him earlier this week had been placed on home incarceration. Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder shortly after Monday’s shooting in Louisville. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed outrage at Brown’s release in remarks on the Senate floor, calling the development “draw-dropping.”