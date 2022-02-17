N. Carolina legislature wrapping up 2nd-chance redistricting

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature is closing in on new redistricting plans that Republicans contend will meet fairness directives of state justices who struck down previously approved maps as illegal gerrymanders that penalized Democrats. Legislators were expected to complete votes Thursday on new district boundaries for the U.S. House delegation and the state House and Senate. The state Supreme Court told the General Assembly to draw new boundaries by Friday. A trial judge panel will decide whether they comply with the state constitution and can be used for the May primary. Election data shows four of the 14 proposed U.S. House districts will be very politically competitive.