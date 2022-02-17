Plea hearing set for Md. woman charged in submarine spy case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government appears poised to plead guilty. A court notice shows that a plea hearing for Diana Toebbe has been scheduled for Friday morning in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Lawyers for Toebbe did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment Thursday. Toebbe’s husband, Jonathan, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiring to communicate restricted data. The sentencing range agreed to by lawyers calls for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison.