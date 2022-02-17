Raccoon falls through ceiling into packed LSU dining hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University’s student newspaper reports that a raccoon fell through the ceiling into a packed dining hall during dinner. Freshman Danielle Gipson tells The Reveille that she thought it was fake when she was told about the animal, and went to get food Wednesday night. Then, she said, it ran under her table and climbed onto it. Gipson says she lost her appetite when friends told her it had been on top of her bag. One of her friends told the newspaper that a cook tried to trap the raccoon in a basket and animal control tried a trash can. Eventually, she says, it was caught.