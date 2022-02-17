Reggaeton star Farruko roils fans by preaching about God

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — One of the latest concerts by Reggaeton artist Farruko has upset and confused fans, who say they were caught off guard when it turned very religious. Concert-goers packed a Miami arena expecting him to perform his hit single “Pepas.” The song about getting high on drugs has become a club sensation since its summer release. But Farruko refused to sing the choruses and apologized for the lyrics. He chose instead to speak profusely about God. Despite rumors of Farruko’s retirement, his tour is scheduled to go on, with performances planned for New Jersey, Ohio and Illinois, this weekend, but fans are confused.