Storm sweeps Germany, causing damage, delays; 2nd in sight

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists warn that Germany could see more extreme weather after a storm overnight toppled trees and caused widespread delays to rail and air traffic. There were no immediate reports of injuries. German rail company Deutsche Bahn said it halted long-distance connections in seven northern states early Thursday. National carrier Lufthansa and other airlines also canceled several flights due to Storm Ylenia. Meteorologists said they measured winds speed of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) in low-lying areas. Cyclonic weather over the north Atlantic is expected to send further storms toward Europe in the coming days.