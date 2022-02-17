Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa

By ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING

Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada’s capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown. They have besieged Ottawa for nearly three weeks in a demonstration that shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following. Work crews have begun erecting fences outside Parliament, and police appear to be out on the streets in higher than usual numbers.