Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as Russia moves troops

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Tensions have spiked anew over Ukraine after the United States and its allies said Russia had not drawn down troops as it claimed. A day after Moscow had said it was returning troops to bases, the NATO allies said Thursday they are actually building up border forces near Ukraine. At the same time, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine are describing as a “large-scale provocation,” an increase in Ukrainian shelling along a tense line of contact in the east. Ukraine disputes the claim. The moves added renewed drama to the ongoing tensions amid continued attempts at a diplomatic solution alongside the U.S. and European threat of punishing sanctions.