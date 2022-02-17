UN council backs talk, but no Russia pledge against invasion

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — One by one, U.N. Security Council members called Thursday for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Even Russia’s deputy foreign minister said everything should be done to find a diplomatic solution. But he didn’t respond to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s appeal to state unequivocally that Russia will not invade Ukraine. So what Blinken called the most immediate threat to peace and security in the world today remains, with all eyes on Russia. The annual Security Council meeting was called by Russia to focus on implementation of the Minsk Agreements aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine..