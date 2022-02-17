Skip to Content
What do you give Yoko Ono on her birthday? A tribute album

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoko Ono turns 89 on Friday and some admirers have a birthday gift: “Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono,” a 14-track album of covers from such artists as David Byrne, Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, Japanese Breakfast and The Flaming Lips. It’s been organized by Ben Gibbard, the lead vocalist and guitarist for Death Cab for Cutie. Gibbard has never met Ono but leaned on her son, Sean Lennon, as an intermediary for the project, saying it owes him “a debt of gratitude.” Lennon suggested the title and supplied the cover image.

