Wyoming lawmakers to debate Trump-backed primary changes

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have voted narrowly to consider a Donald Trump-backed bill that could affect Liz Cheney’s re-election chances by making it harder for voters to register as Republicans. The measure advanced by the state Senate on Thursday would cease to allow voters to affiliate with a political party for a three-month period before primary day. Voters currently may affiliate at the polls on primary day, which this year is Aug. 16. Some Republicans fret that less conservative Republican candidates get a boost when left-leaning voters register as Republicans instead of Democrats. The change would need Senate and House approval before going to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon.

