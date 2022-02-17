Zimbabwe grapples with substance abuse problems in pandemic

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven up mental health problems caused by substance abuse. Health professionals are seeing a marked rise in crises caused by drug use. Authorities and campaigners attribute the rise in drug abuse to loss of employment, prolonged school closures, stress and anxiety resulting from COVID-19. Hospitals and the few rehabilitation centers are battling to cope with rising numbers. Rejected by their families, many drug users live on the streets. Those desperate for recovery rely on self-help groups, which often operate with drug users nearby. Long used to dealing with marijuana as “the strongest drug around,” professionals are now seeing more people taking harder drugs such as heroin, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.