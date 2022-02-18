2 more arrested in ex-lawmaker’s COVID relief fraud case

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

Two more people have been arrested in a federal criminal case involving a former Connecticut state representative accused of stealing federal pandemic relief funds from the city of West Haven while he was working as an aide to the city council. A new six-count, federal grand jury indictment released Friday accuses former Democratic Rep. Michael DiMassa, his wife Lauren Knox and two others of conspiring to steal more than $1.2 million COVID-19 relief funds and other money from the city. DiMassa and his former business associate, John Bernardo, had previously been charged with stealing $600,000. Knox and businessman John Trasacco were arrested Friday.