Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information. That’s according to the National Archives and Records Administration. The agency said Friday that the matter has been referred to the Justice Department. They revealed the information in response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform committee. House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.