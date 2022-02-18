Biden now ‘convinced’ Russia will launch invasion of Ukraine

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says he is now “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and assault the capital. The ominous assessment emerged Friday as the country’s war-torn east saw more attacks that the West said could be designed to establish a pretext for an attack. After weeks of saying the U.S. wasn’t sure if Putin had made the final decision, Biden said his judgment had changed, citing American intelligence. The president’s comments followed a day of rising violence in eastern Ukraine. Pro-Russian rebels began evacuating civilians from the conflict zone with an announcement that appeared to be part of Moscow’s efforts to paint Ukraine as the aggressor instead.