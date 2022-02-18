Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

By ZEKE MILLER and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill granting a three-week extension of government funding and allowing Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year. The Senate had approved the measure Thursday by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five more than the 60 votes needed, after the House easily approved the legislation last week. Both parties hope the short-term measure will be the last one needed as negotiators craft compromise bills to finance federal agencies through Sept. 30. Since the government’s budget year began last Oct. 1, federal agencies have functioned at spending levels approved in the waning weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.