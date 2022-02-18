Elon Musk’s $5.7B donation sparks questions about giving

By GLENN GAMBOA and HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writers

Leave it to Elon Musk to stir up controversy without saying (or tweeting) a word. According to a regulatory filling, the Tesla CEO donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to charity in November. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment and Musk has not commented on Twitter about the donation since the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was made public Monday. However, that hasn’t stopped numerous debates in and out of philanthropy about transparency, tax deductions and current Congressional legislation. There was also plenty of speculation about where the money was donated.