Harris to push Western unity, lash Russia in Munich address

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich Security Conference to warn Russia that it will face huge financial costs if it further invades Ukraine, and underscore that an invasion will only draw European allies closer to the United States. Harris addresses the annual conference the day after President Joe Biden said he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade in the coming days. A Biden administration official who briefed reporters on the vice president’s speech said Harris will make case that an invasion will likely lead to an even bigger NATO footprint on Russia’s doorsteps,