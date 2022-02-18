Mexico to Sen. Cruz: At least our candidates accept defeat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Mexico of “undermining the rule of law,” and Mexico shot back on Friday, saying at least candidates in Mexico concede defeat when they lose elections. The exchange came after the Republican from Texas claimed there was “deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society, the breakdown of the rule of law.” Cruz was referring to the killing of journalists and politicans in recent months in Mexico. But in a letter to Cruz Friday, Mexico’s ambassador to the United States wrote “I invite you to look at what happened in our national elections last year.”