Nebraska state senator to resign amid accusations from aide

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Mike Groene denies accusations that he took inappropriate photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge, but he says he’s going to resign next week to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal. Groene, a conservative Republican who speaks bluntly and often clashes with Democratic lawmakers, told The Associated Press on Friday that he was preparing a resignation letter. Groene, 66, was scheduled to leave the Legislature next year due to term limits. He recently said he planned to run for the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents, but he says he’ll now retire. Nebraska Sunrise News reported that a longtime legislative aide filed a complaint accusing him of taking inappropriate photos without her knowledge.