New this week: ‘Law & Order,’ Madea and Tears for Fears

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Tears for Fears, that familiar “cha-CHUNG” sound effect signals the return to TV of NBC’s “Law & Order” and Tyler Perry’s gun-totting grandmother Madea in a fresh Netflix film. The Ryan Reynolds action comedy “Free Guy,” one of the few big-budget original movies to come out in theaters last year, arrives Wednesday on Disney+. And the perils of Silicon Valley and moxie are on display in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” debuting Sunday on Showtime and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman.