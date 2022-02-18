NYC mayor pushes to remove homeless people in subway system

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making an aggressive push to try to remove homeless people from the city’s sprawling subway system, announcing a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains and or riding the same lines all night. The new mayor, at one point likening homelessness to a “cancerous sore,” said Friday that the city next week would deploy more teams of police officers and mental health workers to the transit network and start enforcing rules more strictly. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is also working to make more psychiatric beds available to help those needing mental health treatment.