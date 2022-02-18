Rehabilitated sea turtle ‘Sheldon’ released off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Just in time for sea turtle mating season in the Florida Keys, a rehabilitated male loggerhead turtle has been released off Pigeon Key. The turtle was named “Sheldon,” by his U.S. Coast Guard rescuers after he was found entangled in crab trap line earlier this month. The 230-pound reptile was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital. Based on his size and the circumference of his head, Turtle Hospital general manager Bette Zirkelbach estimates Sheldon is at least 50 years old, well into his prime as a sexually reproductive male. Loggerheads have received federal protection ever since they were listed as threatened in 1978 under the Endangered Species Act.