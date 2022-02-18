Spring break could affect jury pool in Whitmer kidnap trial

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spring break could affect the makeup of the jury in the upcoming trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Judge Robert Jonker held a final housekeeping hearing Friday ahead of the March 8 trial in federal court in Grand Rapids. The trial could last four to five weeks and run into the spring break of schools in western Michigan. The judge says he’s not likely to keep someone with travel plans in the jury pool, which means there could be fewer people with school-age children to consider. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor in 2020. They have pleaded not guilty.