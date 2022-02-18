UN urges accountability for escalating violence in Haiti,

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for those responsible for violence in Haiti to be held accountable. And it expressed deep concern at the Caribbean nation’s “ongoing and protracted crises” including escalating gang violence. Council members urged all political stakeholders “to engage constructively to address Haiti’s underlying drivers of instability (and) to enable a path towards elections.” The Security Council issued the press statement after Friday’s briefing by U.N. special envoy Helen La Lime who called the situation in Haiti “fraught and highly politicized.” She said “gang violence continues to plunge major urban centers into lawlessness and grief.”