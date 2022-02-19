Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The French investigation was prompted by sex-trafficking charges against Epstein in the U.S., and Brunel was considered central to the probe. Paris police opened an investigation into Brunel’s death. Brunel’s lawyer did not comment. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial.