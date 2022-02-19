UK cleans up after storm leaves at least 9 dead in Europe

LONDON (AP) — Crews are clearing fallen trees and working to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleans up from one of the most damaging storms for years. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday’s storm was the second to hit the region in a week. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. The U.K.’s National Rail association said routes across most of Britain remained affected on Saturday morning. The Met Office weather service said more strong winds would hit the southern coasts of England and Wales on Saturday, with the potential for further damage