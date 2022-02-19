UN court hearings set to resume into Rohingya genocide case

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international case accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority is returning to the United Nations’ highest court amid questions over whether the country’s military rulers should even be allowed to represent the Southeast Asian nation. Four days of public hearings at the International Court of Justice start Monday into Myanmar’s preliminary objections to the case that was brought by Gambia,. The African nation is acting on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations. It accuses Myanmar of genocide in its crackdown on the Rohingya.