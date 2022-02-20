Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is acknowledging “the real possibility of war” as she wraps up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. There are increasingly dire signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion. Harris has left Germany after a burst of diplomacy at the annual Munich Security Conference. She tried to make the case to American allies that rapidly escalating tensions on the Ukraine-Russian border meant European security was under “direct threat” and there should be unified support for economic penalties if the Kremlin invades its neighbor.