Hong Kong says anti-virus controls might be tightened

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s top health official says anti-virus controls that ban public gatherings in Hong Kong of more than two people might be tightened to stop a surge in infections. The announcement came as Hong Kong reported 14 more deaths and more than 6,000 new cases. Health Secretary Sophia Chan gave no details of possible new restrictions and called on the public to stay at home. Hong Kong already is operating under its strictest curbs on travel, business and public activity since the pandemic began. Hong Kong reported 6,067 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours. To ease the pressure on hospitals, construction crews from mainland China will build isolation units for 10,000 people.