Iran lawmakers want guarantees US won’t leave revamped deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news outlet says lawmakers have urged President Ebrahim Raisi to obtain guarantees from the U.S. and three European countries that they won’t withdraw from the nuclear agreement being renegotiated in Vienna. Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working to restore life to the 2015 accord, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The U.S. has participated indirectly because it withdrew from the deal. The Iranian parliament’s news agency says 250 lawmakers urged Raisi to obtain guarantees from the U.S. and the three other parties that they won’t withdraw from the deal after it’s renegotiated.