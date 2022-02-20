Shelling in east Ukraine, Russia nuclear drill raise tension

By LORI HINNANT and JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of artillery shells have exploded along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists. The separatists evacuated thousands of civilians from eastern Ukraine as fears rose Sunday that the volatile region could spark a Russian invasion. Western leaders warned that Russia was poised to attack its neighbor, which is surrounded on three sides by about 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment. Russia held nuclear drills in neighboring Belarus and has ongoing naval drills in the Black Sea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leader could meet to try to resolve the crisis. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine.