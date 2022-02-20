Survivor found in burning ferry off Greek island; 11 missing

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says that rescuers have found a survivor on the stern of the still burning Euroferry Olympia ship. There are 11 people still missing. A coast guard spokesman says a Belarussian man was found on the left rear side of the ship Sunday morning in apparently good condition. The Italian-owned ferry was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars when it caught fire on Friday. The blaze came three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa bound for Italy. The Greek coast guard and other boats evacuated about 280 people to the nearby island of Corfu. The cause of the fire was under investigation.