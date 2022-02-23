Skip to Content
2 teenagers arrested in death of son of reality TV star

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business. News outlets report the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a relative killed in a traffic accident earlier this month. In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014. The teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged with murder and attempted murder.

