AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia strife

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans even if U.S. troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll found 52% of Americans think the U.S. should have a minor role in the conflict; 20% say the U.S. shouldn’t be involved at all.