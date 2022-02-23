Arizona House OKs GOP bill backing gun businesses

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has approved a bill that penalizes businesses that refuse to do business with firearms companies by barring them from state contracts. The proposal that passed with only support from majority Republicans on Wednesday drew strong opposition from the banking industry but backing from gun groups. GOP Rep. Frank Carroll’s proposal requires companies signing contracts with the state or local governments worth more than $100,000 to certify they won’t refuse to work with firearms-related companies. Bankers said the measure would force businesses to deal with other companies against their will and called it government overreach. Democrats were unified in opposition. The bill now heads to the Senate.