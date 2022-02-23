Driver: Weinstein was at hotel where actor says he raped her

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A limousine driver testified that in 2013 he took Harvey Weinstein to a Beverly Hills hotel where prosecutors allege Weinstein raped an actor. The driver, Alfred Baroth, gave conditional testimony Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom that was recorded on video for potential use at the former movie mogul’s trial, which has yet to be scheduled. Baroth testified that in February 2013 he took Weinstein to the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel, as he often did. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault in California.