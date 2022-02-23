Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a gluten-free TV chef has been arrested in Florida on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Court records show Carol Kicinski, who presents monthly episodes on the nationally syndicated “Daytime” show, was arrested Wednesday. Jon Heneghan, who lives with Kicinski at a Dunedin home, was also arrested. They were charged with four federal offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents connected GPS data from a mobile device to Kicinski and Heneghan and later compared surveillance video from the Capitol to driver’s license and social media images of the pair.