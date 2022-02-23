Groups appeal dismissal of Arkansas redistricting case

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is appealing a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit by two groups who say Arkansas’ new state House districts dilute the influence of Black voters in the state. The ACLU filed the appeal on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, which had sued challenging the state’s redistricting plan. A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that private parties couldn’t make such challenges under the Voting Rights Act. The Justice Department had declined to intervene in the lawsuit.