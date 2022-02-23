Israel rejects Palestinian accusations of ‘apartheid’

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinian U.N. ambassador, wearing a mask saying “End Apartheid,” has accused Israel of engaging in “apartheid” in nearly a dozen ways. And Israel’s ambassador has accused him of regurgitating claims from the Palestinian Authority, which he said “promotes hate, incitement, violence and terror.” The exchange at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting on Wednesday reflected the huge chasm between Israel and the Palestinians, and the immense challenge to ending decades of conflict with a two-state solution that would see the longtime antagonists live side-by-side in peace, as the United Nations and many others have sought for years.