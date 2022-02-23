Judge seals juror names in 3 cops’ trial over Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights has sealed the names of the jurors for at least 10 years. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson issued the order around five hours after the jury began deliberations Wednesday. He wrote that the court assured prospective jurors that their personal information would be kept confidential. He said federal law allows him to do so “in the interests of justice.” He said this is “clearly” such a case due to the “significant public attention this trial has generated.”