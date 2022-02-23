Jury to meet for 2nd day in trial of cops in Floyd killing

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury in Minnesota is set to deliberate for a second day in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man pleaded for air. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene in the May 25, 2020, killing that galvanized national protests over racism and policing. The 12 jurors appear to be all white. They were drawn from a statewide pool that includes more conservative areas than the Minneapolis-area region that provided the jury that convicted Chauvin in state court last year.