Kansas City settles with Black man wrongly jailed at 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has agreed to pay a $900,000 settlement to a Black man who was wrongly arrested when he was 15 and held for three weeks before being released without charges. Tyree Bell sued in 2017 over his arrest for a crime he did not commit. Attorneys on both sides on Tuesday told the judge in the case about the settlement, which the judge still must approve. Bell was arrested in June 2016 by officers who said he resembled a Black teenager who ran from them earlier that day. An appeals court found in October 2020 that Bell’s only resemblance to the suspect was that he was Black, juvenile and male.