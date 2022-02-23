Manhattan DA returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York say dozens of looted antiquities seized from collector and billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years-long investigation are being returned to the people of Greece. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday that the artifacts include a sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C. that’s worth $14 million. The handover of the ancient objects to Greece is occurring after the district attorney’s office announced a deal in December under which Steinhardt was to surrender $70 million worth of artifacts acquired illegally from Greece and other countries.